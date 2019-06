Six Nations Grand River Development Trust hands out grants

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Six Nations Grand River Development Trust (SNGRDT) funding gave 18 local people a chance to learn not just how to paddle a canoe but learn about their own history and traditions. The Six Nations Public Works department was able to extend the water lines a little further thanks to the funding. And a $264,694.49 grant allowed Six Nations local community radio station, CKRZ to purchase new equipment. The trust gave out $1,696,481.53 in general applications and an additional $32,900 for grassroots organizations in the 2018-2019 funding year, chairperson Rachel Martin announced at the annual general meeting last Thursday. The money went to nine different community groups. Ganohkwasra was able to build a garage for vehicles and storage, Six Nations Minor Lacrosse took part in a…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page