Six Nations Grand River Development Trust hands out grants

June 12, 2019 135 views

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Six Nations Grand River Development Trust (SNGRDT) funding gave 18 local people a chance to learn not just how to paddle a canoe but learn about their own history and traditions. The Six Nations Public Works department was able to extend the water lines a little further thanks to the funding. And a $264,694.49 grant allowed Six Nations local community radio station, CKRZ to purchase new equipment. The trust gave out $1,696,481.53 in general applications and an additional $32,900 for grassroots organizations in the 2018-2019 funding year, chairperson Rachel Martin announced at the annual general meeting last Thursday. The money went to nine different community groups. Ganohkwasra was able to build a garage for vehicles and storage, Six Nations Minor Lacrosse took part in a…

