Six Nations Grand River Development Trust hands out grants

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Six Nations Grand River Development Trust (SNGRDT) funding gave 18 local people a chance to learn not just how to paddle a canoe but learn about their own history and traditions. The Six Nations Public Works department was able to extend the water lines a little further thanks to the funding. And a $264,694.49 grant allowed Six Nations local community radio station, CKRZ to purchase new equipment. The trust gave out $1,696,481.53 in general applications and an additional $32,900 for grassroots organizations in the 2018-2019 funding year, chairperson Rachel Martin announced at the annual general meeting last Thursday. The money went to nine different community groups. Ganohkwasra was able to build a garage for vehicles and storage, Six Nations Minor Lacrosse took part in a…
