Editorial
National News

When power forgets who is really in charge…

June 12, 2019 64 views

It may not look like it as you drive down the roadways. Business appears to be as usual but Six Nations is in the middle of a protest. And not just one. In the middle of Ohsweken a group of people have set up camp for the past three weeks having taken control of the band administration office. At first it was a one Day of Action protesting the federal governments pending suite of legislation . But that one day wasn’t enough. It grew, and was prolonged by a variety of issues surfacing as the numbers camped out grew. Even attempts to hold meetings between the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) seem to have failed when the only accomplishment appears to be Elected Chief…

