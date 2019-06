SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Fire and emergency services were called to the scene of a building fire at 3502 Sixth Line at about 6 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019. The fire broke out in a building at the end of a long driveway requiring fire pumpers to shuttle water

to the scene. No one appears to have been injured in the blaze that was quickly under control by firefighters. The building appeared to have been empty. Traffic was slow in the area. (Photos by Jim C Powless)

