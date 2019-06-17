Six Nations Police investigate stabbing at party

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police are investigating a stabbing after being called to a Fourth Line address on a parking complaint.

On Sunday, June 16th, 2019 at 2:00 AM, Six Nations Police attended an address on 4th Line Road in regards to a parking complaint. Upon arrival, officers observed that a party was taking place and a large number of people were in attendance. A male approached the police vehicle and informed the officers that he had been stabbed and needed help.

The male victim advised police that he had been in a fight with another male at the party, which led to the victim receiving wounds to the stomach area. The male victim was conscious and coherent. He was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

