A Purely Indigenous View of Canada

June 19, 2019 53 views
Decolonizing Canada with Indigenous Canada map

By Justin Lethbridge, Writer While it is aimed at teaching kids from kindergarten to grade 12 about Indigenous languages, treaties and boundaries, the Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada Map has a lot for everyone to learn. Produced for Canadian Geographic it measures eleven metres by eight metres and is meant for people to walk around on. The giant vinyl floor map of Canada is a top down look at a Canada through an Indigenous lens. “It’s crazy to look at a map without all the usual landmarks.” Cartographer and creator of the Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada Map Chris Brackley told the Turtle Island News. “It doesn’t show rail lines, cities, provincial boundary lines, roads, or water body names. So it really decolonializes the map of Canada. While there are…

