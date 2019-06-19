Local News
ticker

AFN chief urges passage of key bills for Indigenous People

June 19, 2019 41 views
AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde

By Kristy Kirkup THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Federal party leaders must ensure three pieces of legislation of “fundamental importance” to Indigenous Peoples and the country pass before the election, says Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde. In a letter, Bellegarde called on the leaders to help, adding it is “absolutely critical” to ensure the passage of the bills, each awaiting its third reading in the Senate. If they aren’t passed before the fall election, they die, and Parliament is nearly out of legislating time before it breaks for the summer. The list includes Bill C-262, a plan to ensure Canadian laws are in harmony with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and bills on Indigenous languages and child welfare. Their passage will help create…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Ontario Appeal court cuts sentence of Indigenous man who drove impaired to seven years 

June 19, 2019 42

Ontario Court of Appeal says  judge was too harsh in sentencing of Indigenous man with no criminal …

Read more
Daily

Saskatchewan to continue using ‘birth alerts’ despite calls by MMIW inquiry to stop 

June 19, 2019 34

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS REGINA- The Saskatchewan government says it will not stop tracking…

Read more