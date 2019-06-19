AFN chief urges passage of key bills for Indigenous People

By Kristy Kirkup THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Federal party leaders must ensure three pieces of legislation of “fundamental importance” to Indigenous Peoples and the country pass before the election, says Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde. In a letter, Bellegarde called on the leaders to help, adding it is “absolutely critical” to ensure the passage of the bills, each awaiting its third reading in the Senate. If they aren’t passed before the fall election, they die, and Parliament is nearly out of legislating time before it breaks for the summer. The list includes Bill C-262, a plan to ensure Canadian laws are in harmony with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and bills on Indigenous languages and child welfare. Their passage will help create…
