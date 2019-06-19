ATTEMPT ROBBERY IN MISSISSAUGA’S OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating following an attempted robbery at a business on County Road 20 on Mississauga’s of the Credit First Nation, Ontario.

On Thursday June 13, 2019 at 8:49 p.m., OPP responded to the Lone Wolf Smoke Shop on County Road 20 for a report of an attempted robbery.

OPP investigation has determined that on Thursday June 15, 2019 at approximately 8:45 p.m., a male suspect approached the drive-thru window where he confronted the clerk and demanded cash. The clerk was able to close the window and the male fled the area.

The male suspect is described as:

Approximately 6′ 2″ tall, white male with a thin build

Wearing a dark coloured jacket, a green camouflage hoodie style sweatshirt underneath, black pants, white DC shoes and carrying a Bud Light cooler bag

The suspect had their face covered with a balaclava

The Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles, or who have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1- 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Add Your Voice