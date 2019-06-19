Local News
Six Nations Family Caught in Mayhem at Raptors Parade

June 19, 2019 109 views

By Justin Lethbridge Writer TORONTO-Jesse and Julia Maracle were like the thousands of others that descended on Nathan Philips Square on Monday, excited to watch the Toronto Raptors celebrate a much over due championship. Unfortunately like thousands of others, they were subjected to long waits and tense moments when the sounds of gun fire started a stampede. The couple told the Turtle Island News that they had their two children, aged two and six, with them when the panic started. “We were just terrified for our kids,” Jesse said, “We probably won’t be going to anything like that again.” “You hear about all these things happening around the world,” Julia added, “and you wonder what the hell is happening in the world right now.” Wanting a clear view of the…

