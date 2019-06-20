Fire at Highway 6 Smoke Shop under investigation

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment were called to attend a fire that caused damage to JDs Tobacco business on Highway 6, just outside Caledonia.

OPP and Haldimand County emergency services were called to the shop Monday June 17, 2019 at 12:57 a.m., after a report of a structure fire. Haldimand County Fire Services extinguished the fire that was contained to the front area of the structure and confirmed there were no occupants inside.

Haldimand County Fire Services have not determined the cause of the fire at this time and it remains under investigation.

However sources told Turtle Island News the owner of the shop received a threatening note just before the shop was set on fire.

OPP continue to investigate is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles, or who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1- 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Add Your Voice