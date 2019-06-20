Ontario cabinet shuffle sees major changes, but Minister for Indigenous Affairs Rickford remains

TORONTO, ONT-Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald welcomed the new Ontario cabinet members and those others impacted by Ontario Premier Ford’s massive cabinet shuffle Thursday.

“On behalf of the Chiefs of Ontario, I’d like to welcome and offer my congratulations to those coming into Premier Ford’s cabinet, and I look forward to working with those Ministers involved in today’s cabinet shuffle in their new and or existing assignments. I would like to acknowledge Minister Greg Rickford, who remains as Minister responsible for Indigenous Affairs, as stability, experience and knowledge of the Indigenous community and issues is essential for good relations and moving First Nations matters forward.

Also recognizing the stability of core ministers on files important to First Nations, such as the Solicitor General, Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Christine Elliott and Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, John Yakabuski, is also appreciated.

We look forward to continuing to work with Ministers with whom we’ve developed positive relations such as Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities, Ross Romano and Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, Todd Smith amongst others in their new roles.

The Chiefs of Ontario look forward to working with the new cabinet, and look to reach out immediately to those in new portfolio’s, to create new relationships and build on positive relations already established with Ontario. We hope to that with today’s shuffle, that Ontario will continue to be responsive to First Nations issues and move forward on our shared priorities,” she said.

Just a year into his job Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled a massive cabinet shuffle Thursday promoting and demoting 14 cabinet ministers including Finance Minister Vic Fedeli who was one of several high-profile ministers demoted Thursday.

The overhaul hit some of Ford’s most powerful ministers in charge of high profile files like education social services and finance who found themselves demoted.

Fedeli was demoted after weeks of criticism hit the Ford government over funding cuts hidden in the April budget that have seen Ford facing streams of outrage from the public with Ford being booed at very public events.

Ford moved Fedeli to Economic Development where hesaid he would “also be great in his new role,” calling him a “natural salesperson.”

The Demotions:

– Vic Fedeli from finance to economic development after public criticism over budget cuts

– Lisa MacLeod from children, community and social services to tourism, culture and sport after facing angry parents over handling of the autism file

– Lisa Thompson from education to government and consumer services

– Merrilee Fullerton from training, colleges and universities to long-term care, which was previously part of the Ministry of Health

– Michael Tibollo from tourism, culture and sport to new junior portfolio of associate minister of mental health and addictions

– Bill Walker from government and consumer services to new junior portfolio of associate minister of energy

The Promotions:

– Rod Phillips from environment to finance. Phillips, as environment minister, was heavily involved in the cancellation of Ontario’s cap-and-trade program while attacking the federal carbon tax program.

– Doug Downey a major move from back benches to attorney general

– Stephen Lecce from back benches to education

– Ross Romano from back benches to training, colleges and universities

– Kinga Surma from back benches to new junior portfolio of associate minister of transportation (GTA)

– Jill Dunlop from back benches to new junior portfolio of associate minister of children and women’s issues

– Prabmeet Sarkaria from back benches to new junior portfolio of associate minister of small businesses and red tape reduction

– Paul Calandra from back benches to government house leader

