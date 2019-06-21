Daily
National News

NEWS ALERT: Six Nations woman acquitted of being accessory in triple murders

June 21, 2019 464 views

LONDON ONT: A London Ontario Court Judge has found Kristen Bomberry not guilty on three counts of being an accessory in the  triple murders of three Six Nations people. The verdict came down in a courtroom here.  MORE TO COME…

