Joint Statement by Ministers Carolyn Bennett and Seamus O’Regan on National Indigenous Peoples Day

OTTAWA, June 21, 2019 – The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services issued the following joint statement today:

“June 21st is National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Today, we celebrate the diverse cultures, languages and heritage of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. This is a day to acknowledge the important contributions Indigenous peoples have made and continue to make in the development of this great country.

We draw inspiration from the work of Indigenous communities and individuals who are striving tirelessly to bring about change. We encourage Canadians to take the day to learn more about Indigenous communities through the compelling stories of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. Learn about the perseverance of Indigenous peoples and the continuous efforts of communities to revitalize cultures and heal spirits.

The Government of Canada is committed to renewing the relationship with First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples based on respect, partnership and recognition of rights and to closing the socio-economic gaps that exist. We have worked hard over the past few years on rebuilding trust with Indigenous peoples, yet we also recognize how much work lies ahead.

There will be many events taking place all across Canada in celebration of this day. We encourage all Canadians to take part in the festivities and learn about the history, traditions and cultures of Indigenous peoples.

We wish you a happy National Indigenous Peoples Day.”

