Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs statement on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day in Ontario

Statement June 21 2019

Today, Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, issued the following statement in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day:

“We acknowledge today as one of celebration, recognizing Indigenous peoples. Indigenous peoples are the original inhabitants of our great province, and I encourage all Ontarians to take this opportunity to learn more about the cultural diversity of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.National Indigenous Peoples Day is a dedicated occasion for all Ontarians to acknowledge the rich history, culture, contributions and achievements of Indigenous people.

Today is also an opportunity to become better acquainted with the art, traditions, and cultures of Indigenous people who have helped shape our past and continue to shape who we are.

National Indigenous Peoples Day coincides with the summer solstice, a sacred day for many Indigenous peoples. By sharing in ceremonies and traditions, we celebrate and help preserve Indigenous cultures, and learn to embrace a true spirit of partnership that will help make our province stronger.

“I encourage all Ontarians to join the celebration and participate in one of the many activities being held in communities across the province.”

