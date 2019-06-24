Daily
Hagersville teenager charged in robbery

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  have charged a 17-year-old Hagersville teenager in the robbery of  a business on Main Street North in Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario.

OPP were called to a business on Main Street Saturday June 15, 2019. At about 3:12 a.m., a male youth  entered the business and confronted the female clerk brandishing an edged weapon. He demanded cash from the clerk and then fled the area on foot with a quantity of Canadian currency.

He is described as:

  • Approximately 6′ tall, white male with an athletic build
  • Wearing a green hoodie style sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes
  • The suspect had their face covered with an orange coloured ski mask

Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine Unit attended the area to assist with the search and investigation.  Through the course of investigation, the Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit identified a male suspect.

Five days later on Thursday June 20, 2019, OPP located the male suspect in Hagersville . He was arrested without incident.

OPP has charged the 17-year-old Hagersville male youth with:

  • Robbery with a weapon
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Disguise with intent
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

The identity of the male youth cannot be disclosed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga.

