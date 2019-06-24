Human remains found near pottahawk point

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On June 22, 2019, at approximately 7:22 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment received a report of found human remains in Lake Erie near Pottahawk Point, Norfolk County.

Boaters anchored near Pottahawk Point observed what appeared to be human skeletal remains in the water and contacted police.

Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit with the assistance of an anthropologist are currently investigating to determine the age and origin of the remains. Further details will be released when available.

Public assistance is requested with this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Add Your Voice