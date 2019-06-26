Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day

Local News
June 26, 2019 42 views
School children had a chance to play a drum stretched over a canoe at the Fort York Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations. (Photo by Dennis Hannigan)

Six Nations celebrates Solidarity Day with picnic and music By Justin Lethbridge Writer While the rest of Canada marks National Indigenous Peoples Day, at Six Nations its Solidarity Day and all about celebrating the community. With free entertainment, free carnival rides, free food and a variety of vendors, the annual Six Nations Solidarity Day celebrations were hosted at the Community Hall for the second year in a row. The day means something different to everyone. “To me it’s about socializing and coming together. “ Elected Councillor Carl Hill told the Turtle Island News during the event. “There’s people coming from the States, people I haven’t seen in a long time so it’s good to talk and catch up with them.” Councillor Hill pointed to the children enjoying themselves on the…

