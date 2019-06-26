Entertainment
Change is slow to come to Hollywood who is still looking for Pocahontas

June 26, 2019

By Justin Lethbridge Writer After decades of white washing roles, the film and television industry are attempting to be more authentic when casting Indigenous roles, but for actresses the industry is still looking for “Pocahontas.” Television and Theatre actress Allyson Pratt said there are more Indigenous roles being written, but because of persistent stereotypes it hasn’t necessarily led to more Indigenous actresses working. “I find that there’s this gray zone where they want a Pocahontas type,someone with long black hair, matching skin colour and dark eyes. They don’t, or they can’t accept that Indigenous people can be pale, have red hair or have blue eyes.” Known for her role as Lady Macbeth in Pawâkan Macbeth as well as her roles on shows Mohawk Girls and Teenagers, Pratt’s non-traditional looks stem…

