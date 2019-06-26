OPP CHARGE DRIVER WITH IMPAIRED DRIVING AFTER SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION ON HIGHWAY #54

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON)- County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a motor vehicle collision on Highway #54 in the County of Brant after it had been involved in a collision on June 12, 2019 at approximately 11:55 pm.

Police determined through investigation that the driver was impaired by alcohol and was operating the vehicle while their ability was impaired.

OPP investigators have charged Krysta ANDERSON 27-years-old of the County of Brant with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada:

Operation while impaired by alcohol or drug Section 320.14(1)(a)



Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus Contrary to Section 320.14(1) (b)

They will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date to answer to their charges. If convicted, the offender will be subject to the Criminal Code penalties, including a fine or jail time, and a driving prohibition.

Anyone with information about any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Add Your Voice