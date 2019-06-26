Six Nations increase Housing Loan Maximum

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Six Nations community members looking to acquire a loan to build or renovate a house will be able to access larger loan amounts. An approval by the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) increases the maximum loan amount from $200,000 to $250,000 and the renovations or repair loan amount from $50,000 to $75,000. Councillor Helen Miller was shocked with how high it has gotten.“I didn’t even agree with raising it to $200,000,” Councillor Miller told Council. “You can get a decent house for $150,000…If we raise the housing loan, then what houses are we building people? Just because we have a lot of money there (at the bank) it doesn’t mean we should be raising it. Its less housing we’re building. We should raise it down to…



