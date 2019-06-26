Six Nations Waste Water Treatment Plant Needed

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Six Nations need a Waste Water Treatment Plant and it won’t be cheap, Director of Public Works Michael Montour is warning. He says assessments and upgrades are being done to the local lagoon system, but these are just stop gap measures until funds can be raised for a plant. “Long term, we need approximately $40 million to construct a Waste Water Treatment Plant which is planned to be built beside out Water Treatment Plant, he said in an interview with Turtle Island News. He said “Six Nations Elected Council is actively advocating for these funds.” During a clean-up of the McKenzie Creek Dr. Dawn Martin Hill said that they have observed the lagoons leaking. “McKenzie creek is very contaminated with bacteria and E. Coli. We’ve been out…



