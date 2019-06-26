Walk with us along the Moccasin path across Toronto

By Dennis Hanagan

Special to Turtle Island News

TORONTO — Carolyn King, former elected Chief of the Mississaugas of the New Credit, plans to have images of Indigenous moccasins stenciled in public spaces across Ontario in the next decade.

The stencils representing Huron-Wendat, Iroquois, Anishnaabe and Cree nations will remind Ontarians that Indigenous people walked these treaty lands for millennia before Europeans arrived.

“If we, as First Nations, don’t get a marker on the ground today, we will be lost forever.” That’s the motto driving King’s Moccasin Identifier project, the seed for which she planted almost 10 years ago.

King unveiled the project last week at Fort York’s six-day Indigenous Arts Festival – which included the Na-Me-Res PowWow, artisans and live bands — to a group of school children seated on the grass in front of her with their teachers.

Children play a key role in moving King’s project forward.

She has kits to give to teachers so students can make the stenciled images on sidewalks and maybe in their playgrounds. The kits have a USB stick telling about the Mississaugas, four moccasin stencils, wash-away paint and a roller.

Friends of the Greenbelt Foundation is providing $183,000 for the project over two years.

In an interview King said she has visited 800 students at 10 schools in Toronto, Mississauga and Hamilton. She’s concentrating on higher populated areas where there’s more students, as well as community groups, to spread the moccasin images.

She said the reception has been “200 per cent” with people asking how they can do more. About 150 people painted moccasins on Toronto Island sidewalks last fall.

Brant County Mayor David Bailey has asked for a rock stenciled with a moccasin to put on his desk. “We’re getting a lot of requests for it. The ideas are endless about what we can do,” said King.

Strange as it sounds the Moccasin Identifier project began as a simple “dot.” Essentially, explained King, it was a dot on a digital map on people’s cell phones showing significant historical sites of the Mississaugas and telling their stories.

Before long it was suggested to King that those sites be identified with an on-site marker, not just a dot on a cell phone. Using an eagle feather as an identifier came up, but King dismissed that saying the symbol was too sacred to Indigenous people to be stenciled on a sidewalk and have people step on it.

“An eagle feather in our world is like the Order of Canada,” said King. The same goes for the dodem.

Then it came to her – a picture of a moccasin would show where Indigenous people once walked. “And the idea was born,” said King.

King told the story of three little girls she met at last year’s Indigenous Arts Festival. She asked them if they were learning about Indigenous people.

“’Yes,’ they said … We do the Land Acknowledgement every day, and they stood together and they said it,” said King. Then she asked if they knew everyone at the booth with her were Mississaugas.

“And they go ‘Ohhhhh, you’re real?’ I said ‘yes we’re real, and we’re still here,’” laughed King.

King describes herself as the creator of the Moccasin Identifier project with the project itself belonging to the Mississaugas. Philip Cote is the researcher and stencil artist. Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto gave full access to its “amazing Indigenous collection” to assist with the project, said King.

King is in the midst of building a website for her Moccasin Identifier project. For the time being she can be contacted at 1-905-517-1925 or emailed at Moccasin.Identifier@mncfn.ca

