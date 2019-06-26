When are judges accountable?

What do you do when a decision facing Indigenous Peoples isn’t being decided by a jury but a judge? A Six Nations woman who faced charges in the triple murder of three local people a year ago was acquitted on all charges by a single judge who oversaw the case this past week. The experienced jurist clearly cited his reasons for his decision that come down in a nutshell to he believed she was afraid the killers would come to the home where she watched three of her “friends” killed. She did nothing about alerting police to the deaths. Instead she walked away, leaving the killers in her home to clean up the mess. Last week a judge accepted her defence she was afraid of the killers and set her…
