Editorial
National News

When are judges accountable?

June 26, 2019 43 views

What do you do when a decision facing Indigenous Peoples isn’t being decided by a jury but a judge? A Six Nations woman who faced charges in the triple murder of three local people a year ago was acquitted on all charges by a single judge who oversaw the case this past week. The experienced jurist clearly cited his reasons for his decision that come down in a nutshell to he believed she was afraid the killers would come to the home where she watched three of her “friends” killed. She did nothing about alerting police to the deaths. Instead she walked away, leaving the killers in her home to clean up the mess. Last week a judge accepted her defence she was afraid of the killers and set her…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

With a third of 2015 MPs not running, NDP turnover highest in at least 20 years 

June 26, 2019 40

By Christian Paas-Lang THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- When the federal election campaign gets underway in earnest,…

Read more
A mixed crowd of all ages was on hand during the event.
National News

Walk with us along the Moccasin path across Toronto

June 26, 2019 47

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO — Carolyn King, former elected Chief of…

Read more