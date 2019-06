SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services are on the scene of a house fire at 2167 Cayuga Road believed to be owned by Six Nations Band Councillor Melba Thomas. Thomas was not available for comment. The front of the house has been gutted. No details are available.

