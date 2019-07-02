Daily
Algonquin grand chief ends hunger strike over Ottawa Indigenous Peoples’ space 

July 2, 2019 34 views

By Christian Paas-Lang

THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA- An Algonquin grand chief’s hunger strike is over after an agreement was reached with the federal government concerning her community’s role in the development of an Indigenous centre in Ottawa.

Verna Polson of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council was taken to hospital following the deal between the Algonquin Nation and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada.

Starting Monday, Polson neither ate nor drank to protest the fact the Algonquin Nation was not an equal partner in the project to turn the former U.S. Embassy across from Parliament into a centre called the Indigenous Peoples Space.

The project was being developed by three national Indigenous organizations in partnership with the federal government, but Polson argued the Algonquin Nation deserved equal standing because the site was on unceded, traditional Algonquin territory.

Initially, the government said the dispute should be resolved among the Indigenous organizations because they were in control of the project.

National groups representing Inuit and Metis peoples opposed Polson’s proposal.

 

