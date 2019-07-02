PEDESTRIAN STRUCK ON HIGHWAY 403 IN BRANTFORD

(BRANT COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Brant County Detachment is investigating a collision involving a tractor trailer that struck a pedestrian on Highway 403 in Brantford, Ontario.

On Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 8:31 a.m., OPP, Brant County Services and Brant County paramedics responded to the west bound lanes of Highway 403 where it was reported a tractor trailer had struck a pedestrian.

Brant County paramedics transported the male pedestrian to a local hospital where he was subsequently taken by Ornge Air Ambulance to an out of town hospital with life threatening injuries.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined the tractor trailer was travelling west bound on Highway 403 when it struck a male pedestrian.

The driver of the tractor trailer remained on scene and is co-operating with police.

OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI) attended the scene and are assisting with the investigation.

West bound lanes of Highway 403 are closed between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and King George Road while emergency crews and investigators are on scene.

An update will be provided once information is available and is confirmed.

OPP continue to investigate is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

