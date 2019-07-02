Mining
National News

Tsilhqot’in Nation plans peaceful action to protect two sacred lakes from mining 

July 2, 2019 50 views

VANCOUVER- A First Nations community in British Columbia says its members intend to peacefully take action to protect two lakes with cultural and spiritual significance from drilling by a mining company. According to a release from the Tsilhqot’in Nation in Williams Lake, Taseko Mines sent a notice on June 27 indicating it would begin using heavy equipment such as logging and road-clearing equipment starting on Tuesday, July 2. A spokesperson for the First Nation says the action is planned for Tuesday morning, when the company’s work is set to begin. A decision by B.C.’s Supreme Court last August allowed Taseko to proceed with investigative work around the site of the company’s so-called New Prosperity Project, and the court refused to hear the First Nation’s appeal of that decision last month….

