COLUMN: GET A SMOKE ALARM NOW

July 3, 2019 45 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Two Six Nations homes were hit by fire this past week. Both left families homeless and launched them into a world of turmoil, grief and worry. Neither had insurance on their homes and thankfully for a family of seven the mother was smart enought to install smoke alarms. The alarms went off alert her and her children and grandchildren to the danger in their home. Six Nations Fire department has been pushing to ge the community’s attention on the need to install smoke alarms in their home for over a year now and this couldn’t be a better reason why. Smoke alarms save lives. It saved seven people inour community. The fire department gives the smoke alarms away free and even installs them in your home….

