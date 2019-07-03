National News
Heat warning in effect for Brant County, Brantford and area

July 3, 2019 63 views

Precaution Urged During Heat Warning

BRANTFORD, ON – The public is urged to take precautions as the Medical Officer of Health for the Brant County Health Unit has issued a heat warning, effective July 3, 2019. A heat warning is issued when Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts a maximum daily temperature higher than 31 degrees Celsius during the day and a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius during the evening, or a humidex higher than 40 degrees Celsius. The alert will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued.

Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat and those with certain medical conditions. Symptoms of heat-related illness may include: extreme thirst and decreased urination, dizziness or fainting, rapid breathing, vomiting, and rapid heartbeat. If you experience any of these symptoms seek immediate medical attention. Check on friends, family and neighbours frequently during heat events, and even after the weather cools off, as they may still feel negative health impacts of the heat.

Please note the following locations are available to help stay cool while the heat warning is in effect:

City Facilities with Air Conditioning

  • Bell Homestead National Historic Site (94 Tutela Heights) 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre (254 North Park Street) Monday to Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Brantford Public Libraries – 173 Colborne St. and 441 St. Paul Avenue. Check brantford.library.on.ca for hours of operation.

 

Earl Haig Family Fun Park (100 Market St. S)

  • Open Daily 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (pool closes at 8:00 p.m.)

Admission rates apply, visit brantford.ca/earlhaig for details

 

Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre (254 North Park Street)

  • Family Swims Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Public Swims: Tuesday Toonie Swim 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Admission rates apply, visit waynegretzkysportscentre.ca for details

 

Woodman Park Pool (491 Grey Street)

  • Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday – 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Friday – 1:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Admission rates apply, visit brantford.ca/woodmanparkpool for details

 

Splash Pads in Brantford

  • Bridle Park Path (55 Palomino Drive) open 10:00 a.m. to dusk
  • Harmony Square (89 Dalhousie St.) open 10:00 a.m. to dusk
  • Mohawk Park Sprinklemania (51 Lynwood Drive) open 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

