Local News
ticker

Hill loses appeals, ordered to pay court costs, chastized by judge

July 3, 2019 258 views

TORONTO-Ontario’s highest has sent an expensive message to Six Nations cigarette king Ken Hill. Superior Court Justice Alex Pazaratz ordered Hill to pay $47,000 in court costs to Brittany Beaver, the mother of his nine year old son. Hill lost an appeal to have a Kitchener judge removed from presiding on any future hearings on the matter. A move, Justice Alex Pazaratz saw as an attempt to have that judges orders set aside. He also lost a claim for custody of his son claiming he feared his son was not being exposed to his Haudenosaunee heritage. The court ordered Hill to pay $47,000 in Beaver’s court costs. Hill’s lawyers have been hitting the courts with a series of appeals and procedural tactics. All as the Beaver suit for child and…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Heat warning in effect for Brant County, Brantford and area

July 3, 2019 71

Precaution Urged During Heat Warning BRANTFORD, ON – The public is urged to take precautions as…

Read more
It took 60 firefighters to contain a fire that gutted Six Nations Councillor Melba Thomas’ house on Friday.
Local News

Two families lose homes in holiday fires

July 3, 2019 61

By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers Two Six Nations families have been left homeless after…

Read more