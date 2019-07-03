Six Nations begins wind down of landfill site, transfer station to be built

Six Nations Public Works has begun the process of closing the Fourth Line landfill site with truckloads of fill being brought in. Public Works Director Mike Montour explained truck loads of fill will be coming as part of the closure of the site. “As people have noticed we’re bringing in a lot of dirt and it’s all from Brooks landfill. They’re basically digging underground to bury stuff and just setting that dirt aside,” he said. He said “We’re now taking that dirt, we’re testing it and will use it to cap the old landfill. We’ve tested the dirt and will be continuing to test it every 5000 cubic metres, so basically every 10 trucks. All the test results will be public, they’ll be up on our website and a link…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice