Six Nations celebrates with summer festivals

Onkwehón:we Festival Woodland Cultural Centre held its annual Onkwehón:we Festival with music, dance, crafts and fun. (Photos by Justin Lethbridge) Art in the Park Art in Park was held Saturday at Veteran’s Park in Ohsweken (Photos by Justin Lethbridge)…
Heat warning in effect for Brant County, Brantford and area
July 3, 2019 63
Precaution Urged During Heat Warning BRANTFORD, ON – The public is urged to take precautions as…
Two families lose homes in holiday fires
July 3, 2019 57
By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers Two Six Nations families have been left homeless after…