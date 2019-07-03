Local News
Six Nations hosts 32nd annual Ontario Native Fire Fighters competition

July 3, 2019 53 views

Six Nations was the site of the 32 Annual Ontario Native Fire Fighters Society Conference and Competition, one of the largest hosted in the past 15 years. The session included three days of Firefighter and Fire Prevention hands on training and in class training sessions at the Six Nations Fire & Emergency Services Training Academy and the annual Firefighter Competition that saw the Chippewas of the Thames Fire Department take first place. Firefighter Competition Results 1st Place – Chippewa of the Thames Fire Department Gene Hendrick Cheri Fisher Cameron Nelson Matthew Henry Estherlyn Muckuck (K.I.First Nation) Terri Fisher 2nd Place – Team All Nations Rudy Ignace Ryan Jack Braden Monague Cory Smith Nathaniel Councillor Don Smith 3rd Place – Saugeen Fire Department Curtis roote Garrett Pucan Sandy Root Rob Boyd…

