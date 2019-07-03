Local News
Slider

Two families lose homes in holiday fires

July 3, 2019 56 views
It took 60 firefighters to contain a fire that gutted Six Nations Councillor Melba Thomas’ house on Friday.

By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers Two Six Nations families have been left homeless after fire ripped through their homes over the holiday weekend. One of the fires has been deemed suspicious while in a second blaze a family of seven is thankful smoke alarms alerted them when a late night fire broke out in their home . On Friday, June 28th, fire hit the home of Six Nations band councillor Melba Thomas. The fire, broke out at about 4:30 p.m. and gutted the home of the long time councillor on Cayuga Road. Cayuga Road was open but traffic was asked to slow down between Fifth and Sixth lines as Six Nations Firefighters fought the blaze. Six Nations Police said the single story home was fully engulfed but police…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Heat warning in effect for Brant County, Brantford and area

July 3, 2019 63

Precaution Urged During Heat Warning BRANTFORD, ON – The public is urged to take precautions as…

Read more
Daily

Algonquin Nation guaranteed space in Indigenous centre as deal ends hunger strike

July 3, 2019 34

By Christian Paas-Lang   THE CANADIAN PRESS   OTTAWA _ The Algonquin Nation will be guaranteed…

Read more