When the cows come home

It’s day 35 of the protest that has shut down the Six Nations band office and other than a few glitches the first week the community has gone on. The band administration is underway, SNEC meetings are being held and in the words of Councillor Helen Miller the protests can “sit there til the cows come home.” And it doesn’t look like the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) is in any hurry to help resolve the matter either. The protesters called for meetings between the two councils, public meetings. There have been meetings, none of which have been public. Only a selected audience and some protesters have been allowed to attend so the general public really has no idea what occurred in the meetings and a number of stories about…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice