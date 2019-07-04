Daily
National News

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haida Gwaii region off coast of British Columbia

July 4, 2019 35 views

BELLA BELLA, B.C.- A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit British Columbia’s Haida Gwaii archipelago region off the west coast Wednesday night, (July 3 2019) hours before Southern California and Nevada were hit by an earthquake Thursday (July 4 2019) morning.

The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake hit  Haida Gwaii around 9:30 p.m. local time.

It reports the quake’s epicentre was 196 kilometres west southwest of Bella Bella and it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Earthquake Canada says the tremor was “lightly felt” on northern Vancouver Island and the adjacent mainland coast.

It says the earthquake was located 353 kilometres southwest of Kitimat, B.C., and 581 kilometres west northwest of Vancouver.

There was no tsunami warning issued and officials are reporting no threat of landslides.

In California the 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 10:33 a.m. Thursday in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles (240 kilometres) northeast of Los Angeles, near Ridgecrest. It is the strongest quake to hit the region in 20 years. Seismologist Lucy Jones says a series of aftershocks were occurring and that at least one of them was a 4.3 magnitude temblor. She expects more throughout the day.

 

