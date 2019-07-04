Rash of fires exhausts Six Nations fire service

By Justin Lethbridge

Writer

A rash of fires on the Six Nations has the Fire and Emergency Services exhausted and Fire Chief Matthew Miller concerned about the community’s safety.

“Over the past 10 days now, we’ve experienced five residential house fires in the community,” Fire Chief Miller said during a Wednesday morning press conference. “Which is an unprecedented situation in the Six Nations community as well as for the Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services.”

He said that the entire service is exhausted and while they are continuing to respond to calls, they’re response time is slower than usual. Fire Chief Miller said that a combination of the humid weather and the intensive work involved in fighting a house fire have led to firefighters being dangerously tired.

“When a house fire happens it turns into about 24-48 hours’ worth of work for us, consistently through that entire time. So we’ve had no time to recover over the past 10 days. It just seems like we’re responding to incident after incident.”

He said that in addition to fires, the service continues to respond to other issues like medical emergencies and, as was the case Tuesday (July 2 ,2019) night, with a person in distress call on Sixth Line. Fire Chief Miller said that firefighters were assisting the Six Nations Police on a call about a person that was emotionally distraught when a truck hit one of the fire services pumper trucks, nearly injuring the two firefighters on duty.

“A white GMC Sierra pick-up truck approached the scene at a very, very high rate of speed. When I say that, I mean around 160, 170 kilometres an hour. At the last minute it slammed on its brakes, you could hear the screeching, you could hear the firefighters screaming at each other and jumping into the ditch. Then the pick-up truck struck one of our pumper fire trucks, went into the ditch itself, continued out of the ditch and then sped away at the same high rate of speed it approached.”

He said the Police are asking anyone with information about a truck that matches that description with damage on its rear end, to contact them. While the pumper truck only received minor damages to it, as per protocol, it was sent in for inspection resulting in the service being down a truck for one to two weeks.

Fire Chief Miller said that due to the large area they cover the fire service is one of the busiest in the area, responding to roughly two or three house fires a month. He said that the service will continue to respond, albeit, in a reduced capacity.

Adding to the complications is the protest outside the Six Nations Band Administration building now into its sixth week.

He said the on-going demonstration at the neighbouring band office has meant that fire fighters in the surrounding area are uncomfortable with coming to staff the Six Nations fire hall, something they have done in similar situations in the past. Bringing in outside firefighters allows Six Nations fire fighters to have the downtime needed to recover.

“They have concerns about the safety of their firefighters as a result of the protest that’s going on next door…That’s (The protest) been going on for about six weeks and the concerns they have are not irrational. We respect what their concerns are and if the tables were turned and we were in the same situation we would have the same concerns for our firefighters.”

He added that despite the effect the protest is having, the service is unbiased politically and so they will continue to provide equal service to all community members. He added that the service tries to stay neutral in any issue that occurs in the community and that their job is to ensure the safety of the entire community.

Fire Chief Miller said that despite the concerns, neighbouring communities are still providing aid but from their home stations and response times are slower.

“What we’re used to is having a pumper on scene within five to seven minutes, increase in the response time with an eleven minutes on top of that is pretty significant. But as I said we’re making due with the best we have.”

He said that they hope the current rate of fires, which has been a residential fire almost every other day, slows down so that the service can rest. Chief Miller said that he wants to community to be aware of the current struggle.

“The community needs to know the level of fire protection they have right now is not adequate and it’s not because there’s much more we can do about it. We just need the time to be able to recover and we’re trying to do that by reducing services a bit to give firefighters some time off.”

While many of the investigations are still on-going, at least one of the fires has been deemed as suspicious.

The first fire occurred on June 18th and while the house was a finished home that hadn’t been lived in for a while, there was evidence that people had been staying in it.

The second occurred at a home that was under renovation on June 22nd.

The third fire occurred on June 26th when the deck attached to a house caught fire.

The next fire was at the home of Councillor MelbaThomas June 29th on Cayuga Road. Six Nations Police are involved with that investigation as the fire has been deemed suspicious. Due to the weather and the size of the fire an estimated 60 firefighters responded to combat that fire which caused between $250,000 and $350,000 in damages.

The latest fire occurred early on July 1st to a home on Stoneridge Circle sending a family of seven out into the night. The fire caused substantial damage to the home although firefighters were able to save the structure.

Chief Miller said that it’s a testament to the level of service they provide that only two of the fires have displaced families.

“We’ve had five residential house fires but only two have been effected to the point where (families) aren’t able to stay in their homes…Any time a fire occurs or an emergency occurs I think there is an impact on the community that is a ripple effect.”

He said that while they do post on social media, as with police they do not post every incident they respond to.

“We want the people to be comfortable. The stuff that they need to be aware of, where there’s things that are going to affect the community at large, that information is important to get out there but things that are more private or personal we keep them personal.”

He said that based on the information they have right now, there is no correlation between the fires that have occurred. If investigations do show that the fires are suspicious, the Six Nations Police will be notified and a criminal investigation will begin.

Add Your Voice