Six Nations SAO and protester both facing assault charges

Six Nations Senior Administration officer Dayle Bomberry and protester Rhonda Martin are both facing assault charges after an altercation

between the two 35 days ago. Both have charged each other in relation to the May 27th incident, the first day of the protest now on the front lawn of the Six Nations Band

Administration building. Rhonda Martin was in Brantford Court Friday for her first appearance in relation to the assault charge. She will be back July 26th. Bomberry will be in court July 17th on an assault charge.

The charge stems from an altercation that took place during the first day community members occupied the band office on May 27th between Martin and Bomberry when Martin approached a Band employee and asked him to identify himself. After he refused, Bomberry allegedly stepped in. Martin has said she was pushed out of the way and hit with a car door. Bomberry’s July 17th date is his first appearance.

Add Your Voice