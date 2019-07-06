H.C.C.C. goes behind closed doors to discuss Niagara Reinforcement Line injunctions

The NRL was blocked in April. SNGRDC employees attempted to negotiate a truce. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge TIN Files)

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (H.C.C.C.) went behind closed doors today ( Saturday July 6, 2019) after learning Hydro One has begun serving injunctions against the H.C.C.C. and community members involved in the now seven month long shutdown of Hydro One’s Niagara Reinforcement Line (NRL) .

Six Nations resident, and one of those named in the Hydro One injunction, Colin Martin, who was placed as a bench warmer on the Mohawk Chiefs bench in the Satekarihwate title Saturday, announced the discussion was not open to the press/public after being advised by lawyer Aaron Detlor. Local resident Gary Johnson was also place as a bench warmer for the day in the Hayehwahta title. Council approved both to sit on the bench for the day after a request from Mohawk Chief Allen MacNaughton. However, council said the two men could provide advice, but not make decisions. No women were consulted in the request or decision.

Turtle Island News learned Thursday a series of emails between lawyer Aaron Detlor and Hydro One questioned H.C.C.C.’s involvement and Hydro One’s refusal to provide financial compensation to the H.C.C.C. for use of Haudenosaunee lands the NRL sits on .

Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation communications officer Tabitha Curley said Thursday Detlor sent an email to Hydro One that no one would enforce the cease and desist order. The emails appeared to indicate Detlor said the HC.C.C. passed the order, but did not activate it.

The H.C.C.C., H.D.I. and 13 people have been named in the legal action including; Todd Williams, Colin Martin, Rhonda Martin, Hayley Doxtator, Joleen Bomberry, John Styres, Matt Myke, Jaqueline House, Tom Keefer ( from Toronto) Colleen Davis, Kyle Harris, Bobby Jo Johnson, Ryan Burnham, Joleen Johnson and Gary Johnson. On Saturday a family member said John Styres had not been involved in the protests. The action will be in Brantford court Monday morning.

Work at the NRL was stopped on January 21st, 2019 after H.C.C.C. representatives delivered a cease and desist letter to A6N and Hydro One employees working on the NRL. The Six Nations Elected Council said that as of March 1st the stoppage had added $1 million in project expenses and will add an additional $93,000 each month it remained stopped. At the time of the stoppage SNGRDC said there was approximately two-to-four weeks of construction work remaining on the project but Curley said the stoppage will result in a longer timeline until the project’s completion. Both meetings between the HCCC and SN Grand River Development Corporation and negotiations between Hydro One and the HCCC led by Detlor had failed to reach a resolution.

It’s the third lawsuit to hit the HCCC. Legal fees in the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Burtch dispute has already cost the HCCC over $1 million with the SNEC seeking another $1 million in damages. In addition a $100 million class action suit being sought against the HDI’s former board members Aaron Detlor and Brian Doolittle, former HDI director Hazel Hill and former HCCC finance committee member Elvera Garlow is still outstanding. It was launched by Wilf Davey and Bill Monture in 2016 and to date has cost the H.C.C.C. over $15,000 in legal fees.

The H.C.C.C. may also be facing legal fees in any legal action the S.N.E.C. may be pursuing against Six Nations man Jeff Henhawk who has built a house on stilts on band owned property along Highway 6. The H.C.C.C. gave Henhawk permission to stay on the land. S.N.E.C., who bought the land back and placed it in a trust for future development has served Henhawk with an eviction notice.

In March the H.C.C.C. learned lawsuits were forcing it to dip into its grant funding pot to pay the legal bills. The mounting costs meant only $750,000 out of a $1 million budget would be available to community groups. H.C.C.C. accountant, Rick Saul, had warned the council to delay its grant program until costs for its outstanding legal issues were cleared Instead the H.C.C.C. approved $588,565 in grants for, four language programs leaving $161,434 available. The H.C.C.C. also learned its finance board hadn’t met in eight months to go over the H.C.C.C. finances.

Finance committee chairman Colin Martin said earlier despite an H.C.C.C. direction to oversee all finances, the finance committee had not been able to discuss all of H.C.C.C. finances because “Aaron (Detlor) said we are only in charge of the grant dollars.” Martin said his attempts to meet to discuss all H.C.C.C. funding were ignored.

In January 2018 the H.C.C.C launched an investigation of their own corporation and development company, the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (H.D.I.) after questions swirled over legal fees and success fees paid to lawyer Detlor who also served as chairman of the H.D.I. board.

The draft audits of 2016-2017 and eight months into 2017 showed Detlor, also a director of the H.C.C.C.’s numbered corporation, received a total of $483,766 from the corporation in 2016-2017 and in the first eight months of the 2017-2018 year. A complete 2017-2018 audit was not made available.

Since the investigation began last year the H.C.C.C. has disbanded the H.D.I. board of directors, made up of lawyer Aaron Detlor and Brian Doolittle, accepted the resignation of former director Hazel Hill, launched a structuring of its administration and learned Detlor, Doolittle and Hill had extended contracts through to 2019. Detlor, as chair of the H.D.I. board was also the H.D.I. legal advisor and appears to be continuing in a legal advisory role to the H.C.C.C. since he was removed from the H.D.I. board. Doolittle held a contract as a new business consultant. Detlor and Doolittle appear to be the point persons in the Hydro One NRL negotiations.

The 2016-2017 audit shows the H.C.C.C. is listed as owning the numbered corporation 2438543 Ontario Inc., but its shares are held by the H.D.I. in trust. The corporation was established to oversee the H.C.C.C.’s investment in a wind farm. The H.C.C.C. owns 40% interest in Great Grand Valley 2 Ltd.,Partnership. The wind farm is made up of 25 wind turbines that produce 60 megawatts of green energy and is located in the Town of Grand Valley and Township of Amaranth.

There has not yet been a financial report or 2018-2019 audit of the public funds H.C.C.C. receives presented to the H.C.C.C. or made public.

S.N.E.C.’s 2018-19 audit has also not been made public. The S.N.E.C. audit is normally posted online in July but has not yet to be posted.

The H.C.C.C. was also expected to hear an update on the restructuring of its administration Saturday and a request from the Six Nations Elected Council to appoint four people to a working group to discuss the Eight Points of Jurisdiction the H.C.C.C. says it has jurisdiction over. Those eight points include international affairs, treaties, lands, citizenship, ceremonies, and language. The meeting proposed for the two councils came as a result of the protest outside the Six Nations Band Administration building. People from the protest had requested the two councils meet to discuss future governance. At the last of the two meetings the idea of a working group to look at the governance issues was proposed. SNEC has chosen, SNEC lands consultant Phil Monture, Courtney Martin, Rod Whitlow and Reva Bomberry. In a letter to the H.C.C.C. appearing on their agenda shows SNEC also asked for the HC.C.C.’s four appointees. In addition S.N.E.C. suggested a community meeting be held where both councils address the community in an effort to show both councils are trying to get the Indian Act out of Six Nations.

Add Your Voice