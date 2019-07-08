Brantford Police investigate early morning homicide

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford city police are investigating a homicide after an unidentified man was shot in the 100 block of Colborne Street West Monday July 8, 2019 at approximately 3:25 a.m..

Brantford Police located a man between 20-30 years of age who was suffering from a significant injury.

Brant County Ambulance attended, but the man had succumbed to his injury.

Brantford Police Service are investigating this matter as a homicide.

Further information will be provided at a later time. The investigation is in its infancy.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Constable AJ Snively at 51-756-7050 ext. 2271.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

