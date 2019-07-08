Brantford’s new Chief of Police is familiar face at Six Nations

BRANTFORD ON: Six Nations own Rob Davis, a former Six Nations Deputy Chief is now heading the Brantford city police service.

Brantford Police Service announced Monday, July 8, 2019 that after a nationwide search, Robert (Rob) Davis has been hired as the new Chief of the Brantford Police Service.

“It was evident during Rob Davis’ interviews with the Board that he is passionate about public service and community safety” said Vince Bucci, Police Services Board Chair. “We welcome him to the Brantford Police Service, and are confident he will be an excellent fit and exemplary leader for our community.”

Police Chief Davis began his policing career in 1990 as an Auxiliary Constable with the Haldimand-Norfolk Regional Police in southern Ontario. In 1994, he joined the Six Nations Police Service in his home community and served from 1994-2011, starting as a constable and rising through the ranks to Inspector and Acting Deputy Chief. During that time, he also served on secondment to the RCMP in Ottawa from 2006-2009 and in Ontario’s far north with the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service in 2005-2006. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from McMaster University and is a recipient of the prestigious Gimborn Award from the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police and the International Police Association for his leadership in combating organized crime.

Most recently serving as Chief of the Lethbridge Regional Police Service, Rob Davis led the Service through an accreditation process in 2017 receiving 100% compliance in Year Two of the new CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) four-year cycle. Police Chief Davis brings to the role a distinguished track record as a seasoned police executive, known for working in partnership with the community, for an innovative, business-oriented approach to the delivery of police services – and above all for a commitment to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism a city press release says.

“The City is pleased to welcome Chief Davis back to the community”, said Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis. “We set a high bar during this search process, calling for a progressive and experienced team builder. With his deep roots in the community and knowledge of the City and its people, we are confident he is the right person to lead the Brantford Police Service into the future.”

The Board would like to take this opportunity to again recognize the exceptional leadership and contribution of Chief Geoff Nelson. Under his leadership, the Service has made great strides in the development of new and innovative programs/initiatives, including the Brant Community Response Team, Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team, Vulnerable Person Registry, Health IM Application, Citizens on Patrol, a Fentanyl Roundtable, and a comprehensive Service Delivery Review. He spearheaded a Continuum of Care Strategy that focused on member wellness, including a Peer Support Program, a Mental Health in the Workplace Committee and a more robust Employee and Family Assistance Program, all of which put the Service in a stronger position moving forward.

