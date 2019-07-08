Daily
National News

Evacuations underway in Manitoba communities for people vulnerable to smoke

July 8, 2019 41 views

LITTLE GRAND RAPIDS, Man.- Two First Nations communities in northeastern Manitoba are evacuating residents who may be vulnerable to wildfire smoke.

The Canadian Red Cross, which has an agreement with the federal government to provide disaster assistance to Manitoba First Nations, is transporting up to 200 residents from Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids First Nations to Winnipeg.

It says the residents include the elderly, babies, and those with chronic respiratory problems, as well as their escorts.

On Saturday, the Manitoba government said smoke and ash was blowing into the province from fires in northwest Ontario, and Environment Canada issued special air quality statements for much of eastern Manitoba that remained in effect over the weekend.

Red Cross spokeswoman Michelle Palansky says residents of Pauingassi are being by float plane to Little Grand Rapids, which has a short airstrip that can accommodate small aircraft.

Close to 2,000 residents of the fly-in communities were out of their homes for more than a month last year when a fire burned 320 square kilometres of forest in the area.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford’s new Chief of Police is familiar face at Six Nations

July 8, 2019 45

BRANTFORD ON:  Six Nations own Rob Davis, a former Six Nations Deputy Chief is now heading…

Read more
Daily

Mayor says new monument should reflect ‘good, bad and ugly’ of Canada’s past 

July 8, 2019 40

By Terry Pedwell THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- A city in central Ontario is calling for the…

Read more

Leave a Reply