Local News
ticker

Brantford’s new Chief of Police is familiar face at Six Nations

July 10, 2019 48 views

BRANTFORD ON:  Six Nations own Rob Davis, a former Six Nations Deputy Chief is now heading the Brantford city police service. The Brantford Police Service announced Monday, July 8, 2019 that after a nationwide search, Robert (Rob) Davis  has been hired as the new Chief of the Brantford Police Service. “It was evident during Rob Davis’ interviews with the Board that he is passionate about public service and community safety” said Vince Bucci, Police Services Board Chair.  “We welcome him to the Brantford Police Service, and are confident he will be an excellent fit and exemplary leader for our community.” Police Chief Davis began his policing career in 1990 as an Auxiliary Constable with the Haldimand-Norfolk Regional Police. In 1994, he joined the  Six Nations Police Service and served from…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, study says

July 10, 2019 6

OTTAWA _ A new study being released today says Indigenous children are more than two times…

Read more
Daily

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

July 10, 2019 7

By Camille Bains   THE CANADIAN PRESS   VANCOUVER _ Six First Nations that have filed…

Read more