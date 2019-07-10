Brantford’s new Chief of Police is familiar face at Six Nations

BRANTFORD ON: Six Nations own Rob Davis, a former Six Nations Deputy Chief is now heading the Brantford city police service. The Brantford Police Service announced Monday, July 8, 2019 that after a nationwide search, Robert (Rob) Davis has been hired as the new Chief of the Brantford Police Service. “It was evident during Rob Davis’ interviews with the Board that he is passionate about public service and community safety” said Vince Bucci, Police Services Board Chair. “We welcome him to the Brantford Police Service, and are confident he will be an excellent fit and exemplary leader for our community.” Police Chief Davis began his policing career in 1990 as an Auxiliary Constable with the Haldimand-Norfolk Regional Police. In 1994, he joined the Six Nations Police Service and served from…



