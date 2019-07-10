H.C.C.C. goes behind closed doors to discuss NRL injunction

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (H.C.C.C.) went behind closed doors Saturday July 6, 2019 after learning Hydro One had begun serving injunctions against the H.C.C.C. and community members. The injunction came as the shutdown of Hydro One’s Niagara Reinforcement Line (NRL)hit seven months. Six Nations resident, and one of those named in the Hydro One injunction, Colin Martin, who was placed as a bench warmer on the Mohawk Chiefs bench in the Satekarihwate title Saturday, announced the discussion was not open to the press/public after being advised by lawyer Aaron Detlor. Local resident Gary Johnson was also place as a bench warmer for the day in the Hayehwahta title. Council approved both to sit on the bench for the day after a request from Mohawk Chief…
