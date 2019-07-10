HCCC also needs to be accountable

The Six Nations Confederacy Chiefs may find themselves in a politically embarrassing situation if a Brantford court approves an injunction keeping them off the Niagara Reinforcement Line project. It’s been over a year since Hydro One began talks with HCCC representatives through what use to be the Haudenosaunee Development Institute office. Talks were held and went no where. Meanwhile the Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation move forward with a plan and investment that has brought some $6 million into community groups coffers. At the same the HCCC reps haven’t. Spurred on by community concerns the HCCC began a review of its administration,finding the entire department was built around three people filling multiple roles and in some cases multiple conflicts of interest. In the past two years the review has…



