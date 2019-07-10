HCCC calls Hydro One NRL injunction “sneaky and disgusting

Hydro One and HCCC in court over NRL shut down By Justin Lethbridge Writer Accompanied by dozens of clan mothers and community members, Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs entered the Brantford Courthouse on Monday July 8th proud and defiant. As one of 21 defendants being served with an Injunction by Hydro One, the chiefs came outfitted in traditional clothing and regalia. The Injunction comes following a Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) cease and desist order was placed on construction at the Niagara Reinforcement Line (NRL) on January 21st, 2019. Since that order, discussions between the HCCC, Six Nations Grand River Economic Development Corporation (SNGRDC) and Hydro One have failed to reach an agreement. Court was told Monday aside from mutually agreed upon safety work, attempts made by Hydro One and their partners to…



