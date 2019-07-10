Daily
National News

OPP presence around controversial Niagara Reinforcement Line

July 10, 2019 64 views

Cars are parked at a smoke hut on the Highway 6 bypass near the Niagara Reinforcement Line with OPP across the roadway. (Photo byJustin Lethbridge)

 

Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  say they are currently in the area of Highway 6 and Argyle Street in Caledonia  where a small group of Six Nations people  have gathered near the Niagara Reinforcement Line after a Superior Court Judge granted Hydro One an injunction against the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council and a number of Six Nations people.

The injunction allows Hydro One to continue with its work on the NRL.

Work on the NRL has been stalled for seven months after protesters demanded  Hydro One meet with the HCCC.   Hydro One told Superior Court Justice Liza Sheard several meetings with HCCC representatives have taken place with not resolution.

OPP said they will remain in the area to keep the peace and maintain public safety. “Detours may be utilized if required to ensure the safe flow of traffic as discussions continue between the involved parties.”

Members of the OPP Provincial Liaison Team (PLT)  are also in the area. The OPP statement said they are “working with those who may organize protest events to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity to exercise their lawful rights.”   More to come…

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, study says

July 10, 2019 13

OTTAWA _ A new study being released today says Indigenous children are more than two times…

Read more
Daily

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

July 10, 2019 13

By Camille Bains   THE CANADIAN PRESS   VANCOUVER _ Six First Nations that have filed…

Read more

Leave a Reply