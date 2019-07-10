OPP presence around controversial Niagara Reinforcement Line

Cars are parked at a smoke hut on the Highway 6 bypass near the Niagara Reinforcement Line with OPP across the roadway. (Photo byJustin Lethbridge)

Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are currently in the area of Highway 6 and Argyle Street in Caledonia where a small group of Six Nations people have gathered near the Niagara Reinforcement Line after a Superior Court Judge granted Hydro One an injunction against the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council and a number of Six Nations people.

The injunction allows Hydro One to continue with its work on the NRL.

Work on the NRL has been stalled for seven months after protesters demanded Hydro One meet with the HCCC. Hydro One told Superior Court Justice Liza Sheard several meetings with HCCC representatives have taken place with not resolution.

OPP said they will remain in the area to keep the peace and maintain public safety. “Detours may be utilized if required to ensure the safe flow of traffic as discussions continue between the involved parties.”

Members of the OPP Provincial Liaison Team (PLT) are also in the area. The OPP statement said they are “working with those who may organize protest events to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity to exercise their lawful rights.” More to come…

