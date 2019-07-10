Six Nations Fire Truck Hit

Six Nations Police are searching for a White GMC Truck that hit one of the Six Nations Fire Services Pumper Trucks on Tuesday night. During a press conference Fire Chief Matthew Miller said that firefighters were assisting the Six Nations Police on a call about a person that was emotionally distraught Tuesday night on Sixth Line when a truck hit one of the fire services pumper trucks, nearly injuring the two firefighters on duty. “A white GMC Sierra pick-up truck approached the scene at a very, very high rate of speed. When I say that, I mean around 160, 170 kilometres an hour. At the last minute it slammed on its brakes, you could hear the screeching, you could hear the firefighters screaming at each other and jumping into the…
