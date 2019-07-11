Daily
National News

Proposal would repeal US laws that hurt Native Americans 

July 11, 2019 1 view

OKLAHOMA CITY- Leaders of Oklahoma-based Native American tribes are praising a proposal to repeal unenforced federal laws that discriminate against Native Americans.

The Oklahoman reports legislation sponsored by members of Congress from Oklahoma, Arizona and South Dakota would repeal discriminatory policies toward Native Americans still written in federal law.

Among them are laws that allow for the forced removal of Native American children from their homes to be sent to boarding schools and subject Native Americans to forced labour.

Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby says the proposal will help provide a foundation of mutual respect between the governments of Native American tribes and the federal government.

Kim Teehee, vice-president of government relations for the Cherokee Nation, says the tribe supports efforts to repeal laws viewed as hostile toward American Indians.

 

