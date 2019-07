SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have blocked off a portion of Chiefswood Road at Bicentennial Trail Thursday afternoon at about 4:15 p.m. after a car appears to have traveled from Bicentennial Trail directly into the ditch opposite Six Nations Housing. The road reopened at 5:15 p.m. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

