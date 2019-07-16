National News
BREAKING NEWS: PROTESTERS HAVE LEFT THE NIAGARA REINFORCEMENT LINE

July 16, 2019

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Protesters have dropped a protest of the Niagara Reinforcement Line (NRL)  after a Brantford judge granted Hydro One a permanent  injunction  Monday ordering Six Nations people off the unsurrendered Haudenosaunee lands  the NRL was built on.

The site has been cleared away and one protester said it is on the advice of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy.

Hydro One Networks Inc., (HONI)  was granted an injunction against  the Haudenosaunee  Confederacy, Six Nations people  and John and Jane Doe to stop protesting the upgrading of the NRL . More to come…

 

