BREAKING NEWS: PROTESTERS HAVE LEFT THE NIAGARA REINFORCEMENT LINE

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Protesters have dropped a protest of the Niagara Reinforcement Line (NRL) after a Brantford judge granted Hydro One a permanent injunction Monday ordering Six Nations people off the unsurrendered Haudenosaunee lands the NRL was built on.

The site has been cleared away and one protester said it is on the advice of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy.

Hydro One Networks Inc., (HONI) was granted an injunction against the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, Six Nations people and John and Jane Doe to stop protesting the upgrading of the NRL . More to come…

